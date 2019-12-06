Nigeria: Detained Nigerian Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Won't 'Bow to Force'

6 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, who is charged with treason after criticising the state governor, has vowed not to "bow to force".

Mr Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

He is remanded at the Calabar prison, after a federal high court judge denied him bail.

Mr Jalingo, in new prison notes made available to PREMIUM TIMES, wrote, "I know that Governor (Benedict) Ayade doesn't want to kill me.

"He is my brother. He wants to teach me a lesson and force me to bend to his whims by my prolonged incarceration. He got it all wrong. I don't bow to force. I bow to reason. He has rather complicated issues."

Mr Jalingo, like in his previous prison notes, had a message for the "people".

"Tell our people and everyone who is worried out there that I am fine. Tell them that in time, God's will, will be done. I have acclimatized to the prison environment and taken my fate to heart.

"Tell everyone that I have faith that one day I will be free again and the mission which posterity has thrust unto us shall not be truncated."

This is the second prison notes from the detained journalist in less than two months.

In his first prison notes, Mr Jalingo had called on the people of Cross River to be resolute against dictatorship.

"Dictatorship has never defeated goodwill and a determined people. Even if I end up not standing with you in the summit, remain strong and be rest assured that the arc of life is on our side and we will win.

"When this wind has finished blowing yonder, and it shall soon; we will look back and be glad we stuck our necks on the guillotine and history will only be fair to us, our people shall be free, the will of God would have been done and God's name will be glorified," he said.

Mr Jalingo's trial was on November listed among 10 "most urgent" cases of threats to press freedom around the world.

Amnesty International and several other organisations have been calling for Mr Jalingo's release from prison

