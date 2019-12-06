Malawi: MP Fulfills Ambulance Pledge

6 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Zenak Matekenya

Mzuzu — Barely seven months of his five-year tenure of office as Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay North West, Julius Chione Mwase has fulfilled an ambulance pledge he made during the May, 2019 Tripartite Election campaign period.

Presenting the K7.5- million worth of donation on Sunday, Mwase, who won on the seat on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket, said he would develop the constituency beyond people's expectation.

"The development plan I have is for the people. And for them to enjoy it, they need to have good health. So this ambulance is also important in that aspect," he said.

He said construction of a 60- metre Liskaska Bridge and four teachers' houses, a donation of 31 wheel chairs and the ambulance plus other developments, have cost him over K30 million.

"We receive constituency development fund in chunks. Since I came into this office, we have received K8 million kwacha only, which was dived into two wards each one getting K4 million," he said.

Traditional Authority Timbiri, thanked Mwase for what he termed 'surprise fulfillment of a promise' considering the timing.

He said most MPs put their needs first forgetting people that ushered them into office.

"After voting them into power, they leave for town and never come back to say thank you to the people.

"What Julius Chione has done today is a big blessing to this constituency because ferrying patients to hospital has been one of the serious challenges here," he said.

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved.

