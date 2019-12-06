Nigeria: Double Registration - Bello Knows Fate January 20

6 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday picked January 20, 2020, for ruling in the suit seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for alleged double registration as a voter.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who fixed the date after taking the arguments of all the parties in the matter, said there was the need to give the matter an accelerated hearing.

Bello had on Friday, told the court that he was ready to defend himself in the allegation of double registration filed against him by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state, Natasha Akpoti.

While Akpoti is the plaintiff, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Bello are listed as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the case. (NAN)

