Chad: Sudan Govt Delegation Visits Chad

N'djamena — A delegation from the Sudanese Sovereign Council held talks with Chadian President Idris Deby in N'Djamena on Wednesday. Deby met with leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front a day later.

The delegation which included Sovereign Council members Mohamed El Faki and Mohamed El Taayshi, Minister of Trade Madani Abbas, and Director of Military Intelligence Lt Gen Jamal Abdelmajeed, discussed bilateral relations and Chad's role in the Sudanese peace process.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sovereign Council announced that the two parties signed a joint statement that reaffirms their determination to enhance bilateral cooperation.

They further stressed to activate the role of Chadian-Sudanese joint forces to secure the mutual borders and the movement of individuals and goods.

They also affirmed the need to reactivate trade agreements and the transit trade through Port Sudan.

Peace process

The President of Chad welcomed the development of the political processes in Sudan, and pointed to the need to reach a comprehensive and final peace. Therefore, he appealed to all rebel groups in Sudan to join the peace talks.

Hemeti praised Chad for hosting about 300,000 Sudanese refugees in the eastern parts of the country. The two parties further pointed to the importance to create an appropriate environment for their gradual return.

On Thursday, Dr Hadi Idris, Chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance, and his deputy Malik Agar met with President Deby in N'Djamena.

Dr Hadi Idris told Radio Dabanga that the meeting dealt with the next steps of the peace process.