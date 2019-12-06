Malawi: Media Laments Government's Unresponsiveness to Their Concerns

6 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Alice Chunga

Lilongwe — Media has raised concern to government for overlooking their challenges.

Zodiak Managing Director, Gospel Kazako made the remarks when Minister of Information, Communications Technology and Civic Education Mark Botoman visited Zodiak Studio in Lilongwe on Monday.

He commended the Ministers visit but said each time they raise their concerns to government they do not receive feedback or see any changes.

Kazako added that there are certain policies and issues that make it difficult for operators of media to work.

"For instance we cannot import equipment because the tax is so hefty. Government previously removed the tax but that only lasted a year which is suffocating us," he said.

Managing Director lamented that the policy that they have to give out media for free was hindering media's growth.

"As local media, we often get compared to other countries in terms of quality. But you will note that in those countries viewers pay for the service which allows the media to grow," he said.

Kazako said they cannot continue to provide free viewing as such he asked that policy be reviewed.

Botomani assured the media that the government was doing all it could to meet the needs of the media.

"As government we regard media as partners in helping improve the socioeconomic status of the country," he said.

The Minister added that government has created an environment of media freedom and the President was committed to ensure that this environment fosters.

He appealed that media that they give credible information to the citizens.

