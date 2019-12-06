Namibia: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates President Hage Geingob and the People of Namibia On Successful Elections

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warmest congratulations to the people of Namibia on a successful election and to Dr Hage Geingob on his re-election on 27 November 2019 for a second term as President of the Republic of Namibia.

The Presidential and Legislative Elections, held on of 27 November 2019, were an important milestone in entrenching democracy since the independence of Namibia in 1990.

President Ramaphosa acknowledged the deep fraternal and historical relations between the two countries. The two neighbouring countries share common positions and common views on a number of regional and global issues.

President Ramaphosa reiterated his commitment to work closely with President Geingob in pursuit of greater regional integration through Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) as well as continental political and economic integration as espoused in the African Union (AU)'s Agenda 2063.

Furthermore, the two countries will continue to cooperate in advancing the interests of our continent in international forums.

