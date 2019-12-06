Zimbabwe: Gary Tight Heralds Bigbass Visuals Marathon

6 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Rising contemporary musician, Gary Tight has partnered with budding record label Bigbass Entertainment on his latest project titled Kwandabva.

Kwandabva which speaks into the singer's journey and past experiences that he believes are motivation enough for him to go past any new obstacles in life, is the record label's debut high-quality video.

This is a move towards Bigbass' grand plan in which the record label will be releasing two videos from different artists across the local music arena on two weeks intervals starting in January.

"This is Bigbass' first high-quality video which goes towards the grand project that is set for this January. We will be releasing videos at fortnight intervals," said Bigbass studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore.

Asked on the record label's measures to prevent monotony due to the frequency of releases Manyore said, "We are prepared for this giant task, this is even why we are announcing about the project now, a few days into December, because everything is in place."

Bigbass is also behind Ndipe Mic Sessions, a local version of Hollywood's Colors, a music platform that showcases exceptional talent from all around the world.

Kwandabva visuals were shot and edited by Panda Glits. Skofild produced the song.

BigBass Entertainmentgary tightKwandabvaMusicTariro Manika

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.