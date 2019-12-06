South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Drugs

6 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Whilst busy conducting a stop and searches around town, members of SAPS Crime Prevention in Hartswater arrested a 23-year old suspect for being in possession of suspected drugs.

At around 12:45 on Thursday, 05 December 2019 the members were at the taxi rank when they saw a group of young males. When approaching the young males, they fled and one was caught. They searched the suspect and found 16 small plastics with substance suspected to be drugs (Heroin) weighing 7,65g with an estimated street value of R1 530.

The suspect will appear before the Hartswater Magistrate's Court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.