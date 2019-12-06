South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Drugs

press release

Whilst busy conducting a stop and searches around town, members of SAPS Crime Prevention in Hartswater arrested a 23-year old suspect for being in possession of suspected drugs.

At around 12:45 on Thursday, 05 December 2019 the members were at the taxi rank when they saw a group of young males. When approaching the young males, they fled and one was caught. They searched the suspect and found 16 small plastics with substance suspected to be drugs (Heroin) weighing 7,65g with an estimated street value of R1 530.

The suspect will appear before the Hartswater Magistrate's Court soon.