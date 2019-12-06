Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Opens U.S.$20 Million Beverages Plant

6 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the second phase of the Varun Beverages manufacturing plant this afternoon.

The second phase was completed at a cost of US$20 million.

The company manufactures Pepsi drink among other beverages.

