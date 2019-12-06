South Africa: North West Hawks Arrest Department of Health HOD

6 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Andrew Thabo Lekalakala (57), the North West Head of Department at the Department of Health appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on 06 December 2019 following his arrest by the Serious Corruption Investigation for fraud, corruption and contravention of the PFMA Act.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the alleged fraudulent appointment of Cureva which was later known as Mediosa, as a service provider of mobile clinics to service rural areas in the Province.

It is alleged that Mediosa was appointed by Lekalakala without following proper tender procedures. Instead, he allegedly signed a service level agreement whilst on a trip in India. It transpired that a family member and friends allegedly accompanied him on the trip funded by Mediosa.

In addition, the service provider was allegedly paid an upfront amount of R30 million soon after signing the service agreement.

The accused was released on R5000 bail and the matter was postponed to 12 February 2020 for the High Court date.

Corruption related matters are part of the Mandate of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and we will ensure that the perpetrators thereof are dealt with decisively.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.