South Africa: North West Hawks Arrest Department of Health HOD

press release

Andrew Thabo Lekalakala (57), the North West Head of Department at the Department of Health appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on 06 December 2019 following his arrest by the Serious Corruption Investigation for fraud, corruption and contravention of the PFMA Act.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the alleged fraudulent appointment of Cureva which was later known as Mediosa, as a service provider of mobile clinics to service rural areas in the Province.

It is alleged that Mediosa was appointed by Lekalakala without following proper tender procedures. Instead, he allegedly signed a service level agreement whilst on a trip in India. It transpired that a family member and friends allegedly accompanied him on the trip funded by Mediosa.

In addition, the service provider was allegedly paid an upfront amount of R30 million soon after signing the service agreement.

The accused was released on R5000 bail and the matter was postponed to 12 February 2020 for the High Court date.

Corruption related matters are part of the Mandate of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and we will ensure that the perpetrators thereof are dealt with decisively.