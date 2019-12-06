Malawi: Polytechnic Seeks Economic Assistance to Re-Open

Lilongwe — Polytechnic management appeals for financial assistance to re-open and complete the second semester following the fire that gutted down one of the hostels at the School.

The fire which took place on November 26, 2019 destroyed the top floor which accommodates 268 students and it destroyed some student's belongings which resulted into temporary closure of the institution.

In a Press statement released on December 5, 2019 management through the Council intends to reopen the institution on the January 6, 2020 but the rehabilitation will take much time as well as resources.

It read that management need help in raising K 146 million to support the immediate needs of the affected students that were residing in Nyika hostel.

"Complete rehabilitation or replacement of the hostel is a long term process requiring substantial resources," the statement reads.

Management of the Polytechnic is appealing to well-wishers, individuals, families, business community, private sector, the diplomatic community, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), religious community and the public to assist the students.

It said that the monetary assistant should be deposited to their account research project and the material support could be delivered to the office of the dean of students Mr. Luciano Ndalama.

The Council through the statement commended the courageous behaviour of those that managed the fire amidst challenges and rescue property as the impromptu emergency response.