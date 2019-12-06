South Africa: Former Cogta Employees Sentenced for R7.5 Million Fraud

press release

On Thursday, 5 December 2019 Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced two former employees of the Department of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to 15 years direct imprisonment for fraud.

Nokwazi Chule (32) and Hlengiwe Hlela (34) were arrested by the Hawks' Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigating Unit in 2015 along with their accomplice Max Dhladhla who was a businessman. Chule and Hlela transferred R7.5 million into a bank account held by Imvusa Trading where Dhladhla was a sole signatory.

These funds were meant for development at a local community centre in Bulwer which falls under Ingwe Municipality, but ended up in Dhladhla's account where a series of withdrawals were made within a short period of time.

Dhladhla was also sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment earlier this year.