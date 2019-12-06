South Africa: Employment and Labour On Taking Services to People Campaign for ZF Mgcawu District

press release

The Department of Employment and Labour, Northern Cape reflects with pride on the impact of the taking services to the people campaign which was concluded successfully in Kakamas, Kai Garib Local Municipality on 30 November 2019.

This was the culmination of the integrated service delivery campaign which was launched in the ZF Mgcawu District on 18 November 2019, targeting the far-flung areas which are normally under-serviced.

The campaign aimed at bringing all Department of Employment and Labour services together with the entities such as the Compensation Fund, Productivity SA, Sheltered Employment Enterprises, Unemployment Insurance Fund, as well as business units such Public Employment Services and the Inspection and Enforcement Services closer to the people across the ZF Mgcawu District.

"As a province we are proud with the significant impact we have made with this service delivery campaign to assist our unemployed and vulnerable workers. The campaign managed to serve communities in 14 areas across the district, interact and render various services to 891 people. UIF managed to make payments of various benefits to the tune of R395 596.00 (three hundred and ninety five thousands five hundred and ninety five rand ) to mention some of our achievements," said Zolile Albanie, Chief Director: Provincial Operations for Northern Cape.

The Inspection and Enforcement Services team was also out in full force to assess the level of compliance in areas of Basic Conditions of Employment, Employer Audits in line with the Unemployment Insurance Contribution and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Disease Act, National Minimum Wage as well as Occupational Health and Safety. The team visited 331 workplaces and farms in the ZF Mgcawu District to conduct such inspections and strengthen enforcement.

The Department of Employment and Labour in its efforts to assist in combating the rampant unemployment, managed through the Public Employment Services to canvass for employment opportunities at 100 companies where 107 opportunities were received and 93 placements were achieved.

While addressing the officials at the end of the main event in Kakamas on 30 November 2019, the then Acting Director General, Mr Sam Morotoba said "We appreciate the partnership and support the Department has received from the ZF Mgcawu District leadership and we promise that this campaign is not a once off event, but in the coming year we will work closely with the local government to ensure that these services reach all our people in the farms, rural areas and far-flung areas where we do not have our offices".

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour