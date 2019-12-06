Togo: President Cyril Ramaphosa Commences Working Visit to Togo, 5 to 6 Dec

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening, 05 December 2019 arrived in Lome, in the Republic of Togo, for a Working Visit aimed at strengthening the already strong bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and the Republic of Togo.

The President is on the last leg of working visits to three members of the Economic Community of West African States.

The visit to Togo follows successful engagements between President Ramaphosa and President Alpha Condé of the Republic of Guinea and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday 04 December 2019 and Thursday 05 December respectively.

President Ramaphosa will upon his arrival in Lomé attend a State Banquet hosted in his honour by President Faure Gnassingbé.

On Friday 06 December 2019, President Ramaphosa and President Gnassingbé will undertake a guided tour of the Port of Lomé and the Peacekeeping Operations Training Center.

Following this, the leaders will hold bilateral discussions at State House, Lomé.

The leaders will also preside over the signing of a cooperation framework agreement, an agreement that will enable cooperation in a number of fields including agro-processing, port management, mining and energy.

South African business has a significant footprint in Togo and some of the major South African companies operating in the country including MTN, WBHO, AngloGold Ashanti, Gateway Africa and UBU Holdings. Nedbank is a shareholder in the Lomé Head-Quartered West African Bank, Eco bank.

President Ramaphosa's Working Visits to the sister Republics provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with the three partner states and to promote increased trade and investment flows to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

The visits will also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa's quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent in line with the aspirations of the African Union's transformative Agenda 2063 as well as reform of the global governance system.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the following Ministers: International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza; Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; State Security, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Fikile Majola.

Issued by: The Presidency