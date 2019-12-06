South Africa: Hill Handles Mauritius Heat to Take Halfway Lead

Belle Ombre — Calum Hill of Scotland weathered the heat and humidity at Heritage Golf Club on Friday to card a fine eight-under-par 64 to move to 12-under and a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Mauritius Open .

It was very nearly a flawless round for the 25-year-old who won twice on the Challenge Tour this year, with just a single bogey coming on his homeward nine after he started on the 10th. He turned in five-under 31, and dropped the shot on the sixth - his 15th - to be just clear of first-round leader Brandon Stone, Thomas Detry of Belgium, and Matthieu Pavon of France in the tournament sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour, the European Tour and the Asian Tour.

"I'm happy with that, especially to make a putt on the last hole to finish off a good round," said Hill. "I made a lot of long-range putts - 20, 25 foot - probably made four of those. Managed to get the putter going well today, which added up to a good score."

Hill got a start on the European Tour in July when he played in the Scottish Open and finished in a share of 26th, and has found it relatively easy so far to step up from the Challenge Tour from which he graduated.

"I haven't noticed a huge difference yet coming from Challenge Tour," he said. "Obviously the fields are stronger, but it's the same as every tournament you play - you go out and do your best, see where that puts you at the end of the week, and dig in when you need to."

The Scottish Open of 2018 was Stone's last victory, and, after a tough 2019, he is starting to round into form again. He also dropped just a single shot on his way to a five-under 67.

"I was always in play, gave myself a lot of opportunities and managed to convert a fair number of them," said Stone.

Detry, who is yet to win on the European Tour, but has looked likely to do so soon, overcame a poor start with two bogeys in his first four holes. He went on to make an eagle and seven birdies, together with one more dropped shot as he signed for a 66.

Pavon had a bogey-free journey around the course on his way to a six-under-par 66, with a birdie on 18 lifting him into a share of second.

Five players were another shot back on 10-under at the halfway mark - Sihwan Kim of the United States, Connor Syme of Scotland and the French duo of Antoine Rozner and Benjamin Hebert - after a hot and humid day.

"It's been very warm - Leopard Creek was slightly different, it's a lot drier," said the leader Hill of the difference between the head for the Alfred Dunhill Championship and that on the Indian Ocean island.

"Here it's hot and humid so you are sweating buckets for the whole round, but I seem to be getting used to it."

The Heritage Golf Club also offered a different challenge.

"Leopard Creek is very demanding off the tee. This course is a bit wider but there has been more wind this week which makes it tricky. You have to position it quite well. There are a few holes where you've got to keep an eye out. One errant shot can cost you quite a lot," said Hill.

He's relishing the experience as he builds on the lessons of each successive tournament.

"The last couple of days the game has been nice," he said. "Last week was a slow start and I played better at the weekend. It's just built on from there."

Scores:

132 - Calum Hill 68 64

133 - Brandon Stone 66 67, Thomas Detry 67 66, Matthieu Pavon 67 66

134 - Sihwan Kim 67 67, Connor Syme 68 66, Antoine Rozner 67 67, Benjamin Hebert 66 68

135 - Rasmus Hojgaard 66 69, Soren Kjeldsen 68 67, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67 68

136 - Travis Smyth 70 66, Renato Paratore 69 67, Ashun Wu 71 65, Bryce Easton 72 64

137 - Joel Sjoholm 71 66, Grant Forrest 66 71, Darren Fichardt 68 69, Louis de Jager 72 65, Carlos Pigem 72 65, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 70 67, Garrick Higgo 70 67

138 - Anthony Michael 74 64, Neil Schietekat 70 68, Lorenzo Gagli 71 67, JC Ritchie 70 68, Jean-Paul Strydom 69 69, Haydn Porteous 69 69, Estiaan Conradie 69 69, Julien Guerrier 71 67, Keith Horne 67 71, Zander Lombard 67 71, Hennie Otto 70 68, Ashley Chesters 71 67

139 - David Law 68 71, Jaco Ahlers 67 72, Jyoti Randhawa 70 69, Abhijit Chadha 69 70, John Catlin 70 69, Oliver Bekker 69 70, Thriston Lawrence 69 70

140 - Liu Yanwei 70 70, Oliver Farr 72 68, Rhys Enoch 70 70, Paul Lawrie 71 69, Romain Langasque 66 74, Trevor Fisher Jnr 72 68, Ockie Strydom 68 72, Jake Higginbottom 70 70, Marcel Siem 69 71, Jack Senior 69 71, Thomas Linard 72 68, Thomas Pieters 74 66, Lee Slattery 70 70, Jack Singh Brar 69 71

141 - Ricardo Santos 67 74, Richard Bland 70 71, Daniel van Tonder 70 71, Doug McGuigan 73 68, Robin Sciot-Siegrist 73 68, Settee Prakongvech 74 67, Suttijet Kooratanapisan 71 70, Keenan Davidse 70 71, Christiaan Basson 71 70, Johannes Veerman 70 71, Udayan Mane 73 68, George Coetzee 71 70, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 70 71, Justin Walters 74 67, Gregory Havret 70 71, Seungjae Maeng 72 69, Viraj Madappa 71 70

Missed the cut:

142 - Adrien Saddier 70 72, Alejandro Canizares 73 69, Aman Raj 72 70, Thomas Aiken 72 70, Raphael Jacquelin 70 72, Dylan Naidoo 71 71, Ben Geyer 72 70, Garth Mulroy 74 68, Dean Burmester 73 69, Siddikur Rahman 73 69, Richard Mcevoy 73 69, Richard T Lee 71 71

143 - Casey O'Toole 71 72, David Drysdale 71 72, Toto Thimba 74 69, Shinichi Mizuno 70 73, Justin Harding 68 75, Hongtaek Kim 72 71, Poom Pattaropong 75 68, Merrick Bremner 71 72, David Howell 72 71, Teemu Putkonen 72 71, Riekus Nortje 75 68, Nicholas Latimer 72 71

144 - Alex Haindl 70 74, Taehee Lee 72 72, Nicolas Colsaerts 69 75, Jaco Van Zyl 74 70, S.S.P Chawrasia 72 72, Hennie du Plessis 69 75, Khalin Joshi 72 72, Jean Hugo 75 69, Jack Harrison 72 72, Matthew Jordan 72 72, Adrian Meronk 72 72

145 - Jake Roos 71 74, JJ Senekal 69 76, Clement Sordet 75 70, Robin Roussel 72 73, Miguel Tabuena 74 71, Jeff Winther 74 71, Daniel Fox 72 73, Peter Karmis 70 75, Kyle Barker 71 74, Philip Eriksson 73 72, Chikkarangappa S 72 73, Jeremy Wendelken 73 72

146 - Jarin Todd 71 75, Aaron Cockerill 74 72, Benjamin Follett-Smith 75 71, Edoardo Molinari 73 73, Rahil Gangjee 72 74, Karandeep Kochhar 76 70, Rourke van der Spuy 72 74

147 - Ruan Conradie 78 69, Benjamin Poke 75 72, Chiragh Kumar 75 72, Mardan Mamat 71 76, David Gleeson 76 71, Adilson Da Silva 72 75

148 - Steve Surry 74 74, Matias Calderon 73 75, Gaganjeet Bhullar 72 76, Jaco Prinsloo 74 74, Pierre Pellegrin 73 75, Gerrit Foster 70 78, Matthias Schmid 77 71, Michael Palmer 78 70, Andre De Decker 76 72

149 - Lyle Rowe 74 75, Janne Kaske 75 74

150 - Malcolm Kokocinski 79 71, Alexander Bjork 75 75, Shiv Kapur 74 76, Martin Rohwer 76 74, Jake Redman 74 76, Aadil Bedi 74 76

151 - Naras Luangpetcharaporn 75 76, Lloyd Jefferson Go 76 75, James Hart du Preez 75 76, Jeev Milkha Singh 75 76

155 - Danny Masrin 78 77, Shubhankar Sharma 82 73

157 - Arjun Prasad 81 76

Source: Sport24