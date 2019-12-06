Nigeria: Orji Kalu - Jail More Corrupt Politicians, Ex-Govs, Ohanaeze Youth Tells Buhari

Happy with the recent development in the Nigeria political space, especially the imprisonment of the former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who was found guilty of N7.65billion fraud, by a Federal High court sitting in Lagos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has on Friday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to identify more corrupt politicians, and ex-governors in view of jailing them also.

Disclosing this in a statement duly signed and sent to Vanguard by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group described Buhari's anti Corruption stance impartial, noting that Kalu's conviction would be a deterrent to other politicians.

The statement reads thus:

" Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has viewed the recent pronouncement of Federal High Court Lagos, sentencing Senator Orji Kalu for the 7.65bn looted during his tenure as Abia State Governor, with others as a clear evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari's regime is impartial and sincere in his Anti-Corruption Crusade and effort towards strengthening institutions against powerful politicians irrespective of party affiliation.

"Orji Kalu's conviction contradicts the belief that APC is 'Safe Haven for looters' but it shows that looters seeking refuge in APC and those seen as Sacred Cows and Untouchables may not escape the full weight of the law, having betrayed People's trust through siphoning huge funds meant for development and dividends of democracy.

"Sen Orji Kalu will definitely appeal the Court Judgment that sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment over Corruption charges and theft of 7.65bn of Abia State government money, but this judgment is an eye opener for Nigerians that joining APC, will not absolve any corrupt Politician from being jailed,

'Invaders of Umahi's house wanted to plant weapons'(Opens in a new browser tab)

"We Plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to jail more Former Governors whose corruption cases have been swept under the carpet, no Politician should be spared on the fight against Corruption, APC should sanitised their party by jailing those who had pending cases of corruption in courts."

Vanguard