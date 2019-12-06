Nigeria: Police Arraign Businessman for Alleged Theft of Lotto Terminals

A 43-year-old businessman, Obasi Ukpai, was on Friday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates' Court for allegedly stealing two lotto terminals valued at N278,000.

The defendant, who resides at Ikeja, was arraigned before a Magistrate O.A.Aderibigbe, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Ukpai, however, denied committing the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aderibigbe said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant and one other person yet to be apprehended committed the offences in September.

She alleged that the defendant absconded with the terminals belonging to Golden Chance Lotto.

The prosecutor said: "The defendant obtained the terminals from the complainant and ran away with them to an unknown location without paying.

"Efforts made by the complainant to get the money or retrieve the terminals proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick his calls.

"He was eventually arrested and handed over to the police."

The alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The case was adjourned till December 13 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard