Nigeria: Police Arraign Businessman for Alleged Theft of Lotto Terminals

6 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

A 43-year-old businessman, Obasi Ukpai, was on Friday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates' Court for allegedly stealing two lotto terminals valued at N278,000.

The defendant, who resides at Ikeja, was arraigned before a Magistrate O.A.Aderibigbe, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Ukpai, however, denied committing the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aderibigbe said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant and one other person yet to be apprehended committed the offences in September.

She alleged that the defendant absconded with the terminals belonging to Golden Chance Lotto.

The prosecutor said: "The defendant obtained the terminals from the complainant and ran away with them to an unknown location without paying.

"Efforts made by the complainant to get the money or retrieve the terminals proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick his calls.

"He was eventually arrested and handed over to the police."

The alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The case was adjourned till December 13 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.