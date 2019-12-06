Namibia: U.S. Commends Namibia for Successful Elections

6 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The United States congratulated Namibia and its citizens on a successful and peaceful election, further strengthening Namibia's vibrant democracy.

Since Namibia's independence in 1990, the United States has supported the country's democratic processes, institutions, and traditions.

In statement issued by the US Embassy in Namibia, the US congratulated the President HE Dr Hage Geingob on his re-election and look forward to another five years of cooperation with his government to advance trade and investment opportunities, to treat and prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, and to help protect the country's impressive wildlife.

