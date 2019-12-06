Southern Africa: Economic Performance By SACU Members Remains Subdued - Schlettwein

6 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The economic performance by the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members remains subdued with most countries projected to grow by between 0.5% and 4.2% in 2019, according to Finance Minister and Chairperson of the SACU Council of Ministers, Calle Schlettwein.

Schlettwein highlighted this during the 38th Meeting of the SACU Council of Ministers which took place in Windhoek this week.

"However some Member States are expected to experience contraction mainly largely due to weak domestic demand, sluggish investment and declining exports," he added.

According to Schlettwein in light of the challenging economic environment, it is important for SACU to continue with the implementation of measures or programmes that seek to promote domestic resilience and long-term inclusive economic growth.

"I noted with admiration that in our National Budgets and national development plans frontload the implementation of policy intervention measures and structural policy reforms to support inclusive and sustainable growth," he added.

Meanwhile, Schlettwein on the trade front, said he is pleased to note that the inaugural Meeting of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Council of Ministers responsible for Trade was held on 24 to 25 October 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"This signaled a key milestone towards the operationalization of AfCFTA which will provide our business community with an increase in markets across the continent," he added.

Schlettwein then congratulated the SACU Trade Ministers for the successful negotiations with the recently concluded Economic Partnership Agreement between and amongst United Kingdom, SACU Member States and Mozambique.

"This Agreement will ensure that there is continuity in terms of trade between the UK and SACU and avert potential disruptions of trade with the SACU region. In this regard, I commend you Ministers for providing the political leadership and support to this process," he said, urging them to continue providing such collective leadership for SACU to be ready for the commencement of the implementation.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Southern Africa
Business
Namibia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.