Nigeria: Air Force Special Counter Terrorism Operation Takes Off in Osun

Osogbo — The Nigerian Air Force has launched a special operation in Osun State tagged "Exercise Buje Ekun" aimed at decimating criminal elements in the state.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar on Thursday said that his men are combat-ready for counter terrorism tasks.

He was at the Ipetu Ijesa where Air Force 209 Quick Response Group demonstrated their capacity to deal with criminals including terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

Abubakar said Air Force would collaborate with other security agencies in the country to ensure security of lives and properties across the nation.

The State Governor, Adegboyega lauded the Air Force for embarking on the special operation.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi said the exercise will send signal to criminals that Osun is not a place for them to operate.

According to him, "I thank the Chief of Air Staff for his interest in security of the nation in general, and Osun in particular. I put it on record that his effort through the 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu Ijesa in collaboration with our team is yielding result."

"Taking the Exercise Buje Ekun to Osun is a good one, because it will send the right signal to criminals that Osun is not safe for them.

"When we talk of general security issue, Osun is one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria, though occasional issue may come up once in a while, but Osun is still a peaceful environment."