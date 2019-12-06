Namibia: Met Department Warns of Potential Floods in Northern and Central Areas Across the Country

6 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Meteorological Service has issued a warning of potential heavy rains, accompanied by floods across the north-central regions of the country.

Despite the country experiencing a devastating drought, heavy rain and flow has been experienced in the northern parts of the country over the past few days.

According to their latest weather outlook issued, heavy storms are expected in the Kavango, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke and Khomas regions, spreading to Zambezi region.

The Meteorological Service said that new data recorded shows that the highest rainfall measuring 65.2 mm was recorded in Ondangwa over the last few days.

There is potential that heavy storms exceeding 50mm in some areas will also create floods, the Meteorological services said.

"Heavy storms will persist in the Oshikoto, Kavango-west, Kavango-east, eastern parts of Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions, spreading to the Zambezi region on Sunday. Heavy rains are most likely over the southern coast on Sunday," they added, urging people to take the necessary precautions.

