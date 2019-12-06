Nigeria: FG Suspends 8 Correctional Service Personnel Over Electrocution of Inmates

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of 7 senior officers and 1 junior personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over the electrocution of 5 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Francis Enobore, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspension was to facilitate unfettered investigation into the sad incident.

He said the letter, signed by the Secretary of the Board, Mal. Hassan S. Yakmut, stated that the indicted officers were placed on suspension pending the determination of the Discipline and General Purpose Committee of the Board.

It would be recalled that five inmates were killed and at least, seven others injured in a fire incident at the Ikoyi Correctional Center on Monday.

Consequently, the Controller General of NCoS, Ahmed Ja'afaru ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.