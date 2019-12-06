Nigeria: FG Suspends 8 Correctional Service Personnel Over Electrocution of Inmates

Photo: Channels TV
Prison cell (file photo).
6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of 7 senior officers and 1 junior personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over the electrocution of 5 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Francis Enobore, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspension was to facilitate unfettered investigation into the sad incident.

He said the letter, signed by the Secretary of the Board, Mal. Hassan S. Yakmut, stated that the indicted officers were placed on suspension pending the determination of the Discipline and General Purpose Committee of the Board.

HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It would be recalled that five inmates were killed and at least, seven others injured in a fire incident at the Ikoyi Correctional Center on Monday.

Consequently, the Controller General of NCoS, Ahmed Ja'afaru ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.