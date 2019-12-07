Rwanda: Burera District Gets New Mayor

7 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Burera District Council on Friday elected Marie-Chantal Uwanyirigira as the new mayor, replacing Florence Uwambajemariya, who was recently appointed as executive secretary of Western Province.

Uwanyirigira was until her election the district officer in charge of nursery, primary education and adult literacy.

She polled 155 votes against her challenger Yvette Nuwanjye who garnered 49 votes.

The Electoral College was made up of 204 councilors from all sectors which make up the district.

In her acceptance speech, Uwanyirigira said she would put in more efforts to ensure that the district works as a team towards transforming the lives of thousands of Burera residents by particularly ensuring inclusive development.

The council also elected Jean Claude Izamuhaye as their chairperson to replace Dr. Faustin Habineza who is now in the senate after he won the ticket to represent the province.

Izamuhaye is also the head of department, crop research and technology transfer at Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB).

After being elected, the new Burera District officials were sworn into office before they officially assume their new responsibilities.

The Governor of Northern Province, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, urged the new leaders to work towards fostering food security and territorial security and always put citizen interest above anything else.

"Security is paramount given the district geographical location. The new leaders are tasked to work hand in hand with security organs to ensure residents are safe given that everything they would need is already in place," he told Saturday Times in a subsequent interview.

Gatabazi also called on the local leaders in the district to adopt teamwork spirit and recommit to uplifting residents out of poverty by particularly striving to eradicate vices that affect the wellbeing of vulnerable residents in the district.

"They (officials) should always be united by keeping in mind that unity is obviously their strength towards delivering to the Government promises to citizens. Once the officials are united they should never be defeated," noted Gatabazi.

He challenged the new officials to optimise the private sector and various civil society bodies, among other partners operating in the district, towards finding employment for the district's youth," he said.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

