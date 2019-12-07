Rwanda: Muhanga Intermediate Court Judges Arrested for Corruption

7 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested two Intermediate Court judges and a Registrar on suspicion of corruption.

Those arrested include Pacifique Mushimiyiryo from Muhanga and Vincent Munyeshyaka Mugabutwaza of Rusizi along with Victoire Banashenge, a Registrar at Muhanga Intermediate Court.

RIB's action comes only a day after the trio was during a meeting by the High Council of the Judiciary that convened Thursday at the Supreme Court in Kigali.

The judiciary also fired Judge Abraham Shumbusho of the Nyamagabe intermediate court (not apprehended by RIB).

The three are held at Kimihurura, Kicukiro and Kimironko RIB stations as investigations are ongoing before they are handed over to the prosecution.

A communique earlier issued by the judiciary had indicated, without divulging details that the dismissal of these court officers was due to "serious mistakes pertaining to their work."

However, in an interview with Saturday Times, Harrison Mutabazi, the Spokesperson for the judiciary, said that the firing was due to "corruption and corrupt tendencies."

Meanwhile, the judiciary also fired two other employees, Clementine Mukahirwa a Secretary in the Court of Appeal and Pacifique Rukenura Kiyonga, a Legal Researcher for abandoning their posts.

"They left work without going through due process. When you want to take leave from work, you are supposed to write and then wait for a reply from the judiciary. But when you just leave, it means that you abandoned work," Mutabazi told Saturday Times.

In the same communiqué, the judiciary announced the appointment of Claire Bukuba Umulisa to the Supreme Court as the Auditor of Courts; and Louise Ingabire to the Court of Appeal as the in-charge of protecting witnesses and victims from harassment.

On the other hand, judges Bénon Tashobya, Claudine Musabyimana, Robert Musonera were appointed to Intermediate Courts.

Médiatrice Musabyimana, Justine Mukamana, Séverin Simugomwa, Alice Marie France Uwingabiye, Bénjamin Uwizeyimana, and Emmanuel Nshimiyimana were appointed to Primary Courts.

hkuteesa@newtimesrwanda.com

Read the original article on New Times.

