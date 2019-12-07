Tanzania Rally to Wind Up 2020 ARC Season in September

THE 2020 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) has been confirmed; maintaining a seven rounds calendar for next season with Tanzania Rally will wind the season later in September.

The World Motorsport Council gathered in Paris, France during the 2019 Annual General Assembly last Wednesday to pass all regulations and regional calendars.

However, the ARC comes with date changes for some events. Rallye Côte d'Ivoire Bandama in Ivory Coast was maintained as the season opener due 20-23 February.

The South Africa Rally was retained as the second round in April.

The notable change reflects in the Rwanda Rally coming earlier in the year. The event will run in May.

The event has been the final championship round for the last two years.

The Zambia Rally will be hosted in June while the Safari Rally which will be run as a World Rally Championship event will be held in July.

Although Uganda maintained the month of August, it will instead play the penultimate round next season.

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally will be run under a yellow card following various safety issues in last year's event.

The event must improve its safety measures or risk losing the ARC round in future. It is not the first time that Uganda receives FIA safety warnings.

In 2016, Uganda's report on the ARC event rose several safety concerns and despite efforts made, there has been a regressing in that department.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Burundi is a likely candidate for events after 2020 following recognisable improvements in hosting events.

FIA African Rally Championship

20-23 February

Ivory Coast

Rallye Côte d'Ivoire Bandama 23-25 April

South Africa

Rally of South Africa 15-17 May

Rwanda

Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally 19-21 June

Zambia

Zambia International Rally 16-19 July

Kenya

Safari Rally Kenya 14-16 August

Uganda

Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 18-20 September

Tanzania

Rally of Tanzania