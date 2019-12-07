Malawi: Chakwera Urges People to Respect Concourt's Verdict On Malawi Election Case

7 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera who is also the second petitioner in the disputed May 21 presidential election results has urged people to respect the Constitutional Court much-awaited judgement.

Chakwera: Electoral justice should prevail

Chakwera, who came second in the presidential race, together with UTM president Dr Sailors Chilima as first petitioner dragged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for failing to conduct a credible election which they said was marred with irregularities, said in an interview soon after the court finished hearing the case evidence the the ruling should be welcomed with no emotions.

"I know this has been a historic case , my message here is that let's respect the judicially, we believe in justice, we believe in peace, we believe in foundations that can truly make a nation great. We must respect what they (judges) will decide," he said.

Chakwera further said the long road that has been taken in fighting for electoral justice so far is the right one.

"I am grateful to the Lord, am grateful to our lawyers, am grateful to Malawi and, am grateful to our witnesses and grateful to our judges. I believe we have walked a long way, and we have come this far and it's been right," he said.

Chakwera added that, "he seek justice, we seek justice on behalf of Malawi and, it's not about Chakwera, it is not about any of us but it's about Malawi."

About 59 days have gone since the constitutional court started hearing the evidence from all parties.

This far, out of 750 witnesses who were supposed to be examined before a panel of five judges, only 15 made it into the witness dock, with the rest withdrawn along the way.

However, 714 sworn statements still form part of the evidence before the court because although the witnesses were withdrawn, their statements still stand in court, according to Judge President Healy Potani.

Potani stressed that the case judgement will be based strictly on the evidence in court and not public opinion.

