Malawi: Times TV Presenter Brian Banda Forced to Resign

7 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Times television celebrated and maverick presenter Brian Banda has been forced to resign following accusation of professional misconduct.

Parting ways: Brian Banda receives an award from Leornard Chikadya , Times Group CEO

Social media has been awash with reports that Banda resigned because of alleged soliciting of corruption.

But sources at Times indicate that Banda was asked by management to resign after a catalogue of professional misconduct.

"It has been a mutual understanding to break apart," said one of the sources at Times.

Corrupiton has been dismissed as a reason for Banda's departure but that he is accused of "serious errors of judgment".

Banda, who served as press officer for former president Joyce Banda, has been hosting Times TV talk show 'Hot Current' which is popular in Malawi following the 'truth telling' discussion.

The program which features Times Group Editor-in-Chief George Kasakula is showing brave and substantive journalistic endeavours (often at great personal risk) and discussing matters of current which are hitting headlines, taking government into task on accountability and corruption.

The Hot Current has been attracting wrath of those wielding power recklessly, even criminally, with complete impunity and unaccountability as the program is putting them on spot with no holds barred critique.

The marverick award winning broadcaster has also been conducting Times Exclusive interview programme.

