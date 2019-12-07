Malawi to Hold First Ever Beautiful African Fashion Show

Lilongwe Angeles Modeling Agency will on December 14 2019 hold the first Beautiful African Fashion Show at Gemini House in Lilongwe.

Some of the models

The event has been organized with the aim of promoting Malawian fashion industry to the world.

In an interview, LA modeling Agency executive director, Chris Daka said the objective of the show is to promote and put local designers and models on the map.

"The objective of the event is to define an inclusive definition of the true cosmopolitan lifestyle of modern Africa as it resonates around the passion, luxury modeling, fashion contemporary art and culture.

"The industry was not growing due to lack of events like this, so the coming in of this event will attract public attention on fashion," Daka said.

LA Modeling Agency program coordinator, Edwin Chonde shared his view saying the show would go a long way in promoting Malawian fashion to the world and it will also create a wide platform for local fashion designers, models and beauticians to showcase and learn from the event.

"Malawians should expect to see the best from African fashion and true definition of African culture," Chonde said.

He further said that the event is coming to Malawi for the first time but was being held in South Africa for 3 years.

In a separate interview, N1 café and Grill Director, Euwart Chinsima said they are one of the sponsors of the show having conceptualized the idea that their brand embodies the values, aspirations and culture of afro-conscious, upwardly mobile Malawians.

He added that Fashion is also about aspirations, values that allow someone to identify themselves with certain group and culture.

"We therefore saw a natural fit between N1 and the African Fashion as both brands are about lifestyle, culture and self-expression," Chinsima said.

Chinsima further said there are a lot of talented people in the industry who need platform to be on the spotlight.

"We feel that there is need for Malawi to start taking the fashion industry seriously as an alternative for creating youth employment," Chinsima added.

African fashion show is an event where the funniest both local and international, models, boutique vendors, beauticians and fashion enthusiasts converge to define African identity.