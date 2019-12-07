Malawi: 3 Testify in High Profile Malawi Wildlife Crime Case Involving Chinese National

6 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

The hearing of Malawi's most wanted suspected wildlife trafficker and notorious king pin, Chinese national Lin Yun Hua's case has started at Lilongwe Magistrates court.

Kaonga: State prosecutor Defence counsel Chrispin Ndalama

Appearing alongside Malawian James Mkwezalamba,, Lin Yun Hua is answering charges of money laundering offense and dealing with government trophy.

Presided by Chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao, both the defense and the state cross examined and reexamined two witnesses, South Africa based veterinarian, University of Pretoria Director of veterinary, genetics and laboratory, Dr Cindy Kim Harper and Liwonde National Park Field Operations Manager Lawrence Munlo.

It was established that on 28 February, 2016, a Rhino went missing at Liwonde National Park and was later found killed with it's horns cut off.

The found Rhino horn specimen were further sent to South Africa were Dr Harper conducted the DNA tests.

On Thursday, witness, McPherson testified and made the defense to seek for an adjournment.

The defense addressed the court that they will have to go to Zomba Magistrate Court to get the case file for the case as they claimed that some issues raised by the state witnesses are not in the witness report.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, State council Andy Kaonga said the two witnesses are very important to the case.

"Bringing in the foreign witness, Dr Harper who is an expert in DNA testing would have been a challenge. We are therefore happy that she came and testified. We have eight witnesses. We are done with two and remaining with six," Kaonga said.

In his brief remarks, Defense Counsel Chrispin Ndalama said the court would determine whether Dr Harper's tests on samples are relevant or not.

In November, Lin Yun Hua pleaded guilty to the charge of Illegal possessions of specimen of listed species, 103 pieces of Rhino horn.

Facts were presented and court convicted him on his own plea of guilty.

A total of ten Chinese and four Malawian nationals have been arrested this year in relation to the syndicate in question and are at various stages of trial.

Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate Chipao has adjourned the case to 21 January 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.