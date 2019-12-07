Malawi: 10 Teams to Represent Malawi At Volleyball Club Championship

6 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harris Chimatiro-Mana

A group of 10 teams is set to represent Malawi at the Zone VI Senior Volleyball Club Championship which will commence on December 14, 2019 at African Bible College in Lilongwe.

The tournament is expected to start on December 13 with preliminary and technical meetings, followed by games on December 14 up to 21, which is the day of the finals.

The regional contest is expected to have 42 teams with Malawi having the highest number of representatives (10 teams) as a host country.

In an interview, Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) General Secretary, Jairos Nkhoma, said they were pleased that the organisers had allowed them to feature the highest number of teams as hosts.

"We expected them to give us eight slots in the tournament but it is pleasing that all the teams that had registered interest in the competition have been accepted.

"We believe this will help to increase our chances of doing well," Nkhoma said.

He added that the tournament is beneficial to teams and Zone V1 as ranking matters for teams to qualify for international tournaments.

In a separate interview, National Champions Moyale's Team Manager, Faston Tegha, said they were eager to shine at the international contest.

"We finalised our preparations during last weekend's Jappie Mhango League Finals and we are all set. We had our dress rehearsals and we are just working on final touches," Tegha said.

The country's ambassadors in the ladies category will be Kamuzu Barracks, Katoto Trickers, Moyale, Gemz and Eagles while Moyale Barracks, Thunders, Kamuzu Barracks, Mipuniro Spikers and Lilongwe will fight in the men's.

The local teams will join their counterparts from Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Swaziland and Angola are conspicuously missing from the list after regular appearances in previous competitions, a development which has given a chance for other teams to participate.

