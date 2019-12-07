Kenya: 7 Police Officers, a Doctor Among 10 Dead in Wajir Terror Attack

7 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Seven police officers, a doctor and two other people have been killed in an ambush in Wajir.

Authorities said four people escaped the Friday evening attack with minor injuries.

Gunmen attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud area in Wajir County around 5.30pm Friday. The suspected Al-Shabaab militants stopped the bus and separated the passengers into two groups. The terrorists released the bus and executed the victims.

Officials said the bus was carrying 56 passengers at the time of the incident.

Wajir County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara said the officers, who belong to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), were on their way back to work when the Medina bus was ambushed.

Mr Kibaara said the identities of two of the victims are yet to be established.

Mr Kibaara further said that the four survivors managed to escape from the bus through the windows and ran for their lives when the terrorists struck.

He added that among the survivors were three police officers while one was a civilian.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.