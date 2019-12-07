Nigeria: Osinbajo - Nigerians in Diaspora Critical to National Development

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigerians in the Diaspora are critical in driving national development agenda.

Osinbajo said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while speaking with a delegation from the Nigeria Diaspora Group for Good Governance led by Dr James Fadel.

The vice president said Nigerians in the Diaspora can contribute more to the growth of the nation's economy and other sectors through the sharing of ideas and investment opportunities with relevant agencies of government.

He said harnessing the contributions of Nigerians in the Diaspora was a major reason why the Muhammadu Buhari administration established the Diaspora Commission.

According to him, the establishment of the Diaspora Commission is an important milestone for government where all the activities of Nigerians in the Diaspora could be well coordinated for national development.

"I think one thing we have to do with the Diaspora Commission is to bring up these investors and the relevant agencies of government into the same room to share ideas. Some of these investors may be having difficulties in getting funds.

"What we need to do is to set up a structure to enable us meet with these investors so that we can take it step by step on how this (Diaspora) group can contribute more to the development of the country," he said in a statement issued yesterday by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

