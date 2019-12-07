Nigeria: Intrigue As DSS Re-Arrests Sowore in Court, 15hrs After Release

Photo: Vanguard
Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election.
7 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal High Court in Abuja was yesterday thrown into commotion as operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) invaded the court premises to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, about 15 hours after releasing him from custody. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who had just adjourned Sowore's matter to February 11, 2020, was forced...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
