Nigeria: Atiku Wants Probe Into DSS Court Invasion

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded that an independent panel of inquiry be constituted to identify and probe those who invaded a Federal High Court yesterday in Abuja, and the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Atiku in a statement yesterday by his Media Office said those found guilty of the offence must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by Nigerian laws.

"Today (yesterday) I am in extreme anguish of spirit having watched the unfortunate drama that played itself out at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in which agents of the state not only caused a commotion in court in order to frustrate a judgment of a court of competent authority.

"Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable.

"We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders and even quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians," Atiku said.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the "furious invasion" of the sanctity of the Federal High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirmed that Nigeria, under the Buhari Presidency, was finally sliding into a frightening dictatorship.

"The invasion is in a forceful suspension of our constitutional order and a further battering of the judiciary, which points to emerging lawlessness that can only find space in a military regime.

"Without prejudice to the charge against the Convener of the 'Revolution Now' movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the PDP holds that, in a normal democracy, it is the duty of the court to determine the fate of an accused, according to the laws and not a resort to brute force by the government to silence persons with dissenting voices.

"The PDP calls on well meaning Nigerians and the international community to call the Buhari Presidency to order before its actions derail our nation and trigger a breakdown of law and order in the land," the party said.

