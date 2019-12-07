Tanzania: Road Accidents, GBV, Drug Abuse Decried

THE Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi on Friday told the House that Zanzibar was still facing serious social problems that had to be addressed collectively.

Road accidents, Gender Based Violence (GBV) against children and women, and substance abuse were social problems in the community's involvement and commitment to end had been costing the country a lot.

Amb Iddi said this is his traditional speech before moving the motion to adjourn the House of Representatives session.

The House has been adjourned to February 05, 2020 after the end of a two-week session which started on November 27 this year.

Other problems that needed public support to control, according to Amb. Iddi, include the national campaign to end cholera outbreaks, promoting accountability in public institutions, and maintaining peace and political stability.

"Expose dishonest civil servants, GBV perpetrators, drug dealers, and keep your surroundings clean to avoid cholera," he said, adding that the government had been taking various measures to address the problems but individual support remained crucial.

He also said that road safety laws that prohibit driving while drunk and without driving licenses should be enforced to minimize road accidents which were mostly linked to violation of traffic regulations.