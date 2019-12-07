Tanzania: Airport Project Given Priority, House Told

7 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Minister for Finance and Planning, Mr Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa, says the government had been prompted to reallocate funds to ensure the ongoing construction of Terminal III at the Zanzibar airport was complete.

"Due to the importance of the airport, we were prompted to delay funding of the High Court and my ministry's new buildings and transfer the funds to the airport project," Abdiwawa informed the House during question and answer session on Friday.

He said the government planned to have new public buildings to replace the old ones in the Stone Town, which were also are not friendly to people with disabilities.

"We are building new public buildings gradually to avoid renting in private houses, and also having new structures improve efficiency."

Meanwhile the minister reiterated that Zanzibar had been doing well in the economy with its impressing GDP growth at 7.1 percent, among the leading countries in the region.

He attributes the growth to improved revenue collection, inceased tourist visits, and enhanced financial discipline.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.