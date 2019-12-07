Tanzania: Airport Project Given Priority, House Told

THE Minister for Finance and Planning, Mr Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa, says the government had been prompted to reallocate funds to ensure the ongoing construction of Terminal III at the Zanzibar airport was complete.

"Due to the importance of the airport, we were prompted to delay funding of the High Court and my ministry's new buildings and transfer the funds to the airport project," Abdiwawa informed the House during question and answer session on Friday.

He said the government planned to have new public buildings to replace the old ones in the Stone Town, which were also are not friendly to people with disabilities.

"We are building new public buildings gradually to avoid renting in private houses, and also having new structures improve efficiency."

Meanwhile the minister reiterated that Zanzibar had been doing well in the economy with its impressing GDP growth at 7.1 percent, among the leading countries in the region.

He attributes the growth to improved revenue collection, inceased tourist visits, and enhanced financial discipline.