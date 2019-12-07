Nigeria: I Will Protest If Burna Boy Does Not Win Grammy ― Ara

7 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Beautiful Araola Olumuyiwa Akape, otherwise known as Ara, no doubt, deals in a craft that singles her out in the entertainment industry. But when Celebrity Diary chatted her up on WhatsApp, last Tuesday, she could not hide her joy when the issue of Burna Boys' nomination came up.

When asked if she feels Burna boy would win a Grammy award, this is what she had to say "Burna Boy must win the award" Ara insisted. On what she will do if Burna Boy doesn't win the Grammy, she responded by saying "He has everything working for him; the realms are in his favour. If they don't give him the award, I will be shocked and I will protest" she quipped in.

Ara who has made a name for herself in the talking drum craft revealed she was working on a concert tagged "The world female drummers festival" and the concert which will showcase female drummers from all works of life in both contemporary and drumming, will hold next year, according to her.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

