Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Cardi B, Others Share Same Stage Tonight in Lagos

Photo: https://unsplash.com
(file photo).
7 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

After weeks of excitement and anxiety it all goes down tonight at the first edition of the Livespot X Festival where American female rapper and Grammy awards-winning star, Cardi B will be the headliner alongside Nigeria's finest superstar singers. Perhaps, the biggest imagination running wild has been the prospect of having Nigeria's hottest, sexiest, female showstopper, Tiwa Savage and the American ex stripper strutt their stuff on the same stage.

With quantum of sexiness, elecrifying stagecraft and mesmerising attitude one can only expect the duo to form a formidable pair that will send the festival into ecstatic eruption of emotions.

But Tiwa Savage will not be the only Nigerian star to give the American wings to fly, there are others like Burna Boy, Olamide, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Darey, Reekado Banks, Skiibii, Fire Boy, Joeboy and others.

Earlier in the week, the rapper was embroiled in another rumour of her man, Offset cheating on her again. It however turned out it was a mischief being played out by a hacker.

Cardi B performs in Lagos today and moves over to Accra on Sunday to round off her first African tour.

Speaking on the lineup of music acts, the Chief Creative Director, Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, had this to say,

"We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. However, we also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. This show will not be complete without these music stars, and this is why we are thrilled to announce these performing acts for the Livespot X Festival."

The festival is a first of its kind event which is a fusion of incredible live performances; music, impressive lighting, special acts, and immersive experiences, all rolled into one high-octane event which promises to deliver an unprecedented level of quality which Livespot360 is known for.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.