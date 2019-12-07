Nigeria: Burna Boy Brightens Up Star Lager's All-New Campaign

7 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

As part of the launch of an all-new Star, which spots a new label and an improved taste, STAR Lager has launched an exciting campaign with Burna Boy starring in its key visual.

For the last 70 years, Star Lager Beer has established itself as a major brand name in Nigeria, not just for the premium taste of the beer, but also for the regular creation of exciting experiences for the brand's consumers, especially around music. From Star Mega Jam to Star Trek and quite recently, Access The Stars, the brand remains a force to be reckoned with regards to discovering new music talents and giving them a platform to tour the country, meet their fans and continue to grow.

Burna Boy's presence in the campaign has added more verve to this exciting announcement by STAR Lager. Considering his numerous wins and his international acclaim, he has become a national phenomenon and his association with STAR seems to fit both parties perfectly.

The new STAR label was unveiled during the 'Access The Stars' concert in Abeokuta and has also been unveiled in the concert in Lagos. Along with other music stars, Burna Boy is billed to travel around the country for "The Trek", which is a component of the 'Access The Stars' Music Reality TV Show recently launched in partnership with Access Bank. Other stars that will tour the country include Darey Art Alade, Fireboy, Olamide, Skiibii, Reekado Banks, among others.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.