Nigeria: $900,000 Grant - Niger Govt. to Sensitise Communities On Urban Policy

The Niger state government says it will commence sensitisation of stakeholders in communities across the 25 local government areas as part of preparation for the development of the state urban policy.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Minna on Saturday that Niger government is getting a 900,000 dollar grant from the South Korean government for the policy.

The policy seeks to develop the human settlement sector in a holistic, comprehensive and integrated manner through the formation of the state urban development policy.

Prof. Mustapha Zubairu, Coordinator, Niger State Urban Support Programme (SUP), said in a statement to NAN that the sensitisation would involve holding town hall meetings with members of communities across the three zones of the state.

He said that the town hall meeting was to interact with stakeholders to ensure that those affected by the current urban challenges actively participate and contribute to the process.

"The grant is to enable the state government prepare its urban policy and Smart City alongside Iran and Myanmar strategy.

"The support is offer to three pilot projects, a platform to foster synergy, coherence, capacity development and mutual learning and exchange globally on national/subnational urban policy.

"Through this assistance, stakeholders can begin to use urban policy as an instrument for public and political awareness of the gain to be obtained from sustainable urban development," he said.

Zubairu said that the SUP would enhance capacity of the state and its 25 local governments to develop, implement, monitor and evaluate the state urban policy as well as smart city strategies. (NAN)

VANGUARD