Somalia: At Least 8 People Killed As Al-Shaba Attacks Bus Along Kenya-Somalia Border

Several people are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud in Wajir County on December 6.

At least eight people are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud area in Wajir County along Kenya Somalia boarder on Friday.

Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng'etich, who confirmed the incident, said they were waiting for a detailed report from a team of officers that had been dispatched to the scene.

"A group of armed men ambushed a bus that was travelling to Mandera on Friday evening but we are yet to get information on the casualties," he said.

The militants were said to have stopped the bus before separating the locals from non-local passengers before releasing the bus and executing the victims.

Most of the victims were police officers who were returning to their stations in Elram, Mandera County.

He said the officers, who arrived in Wajir on Friday from Nairobi, boarded the bus in Wajir on Friday afternoon.

The county police boss said the terrorists might have been tracking the victims' movement from the time they boarded the bus.

This attack comes barely a month after the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militia attacked Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir in an attempt to free two terrorists who were being held in the station.

About three weeks ago, officers who were travelling from Mandera to Wajir, escaped unhurt after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Tarbaj.

Five years ago, 28 non-locals were killed in a similar attack. A section of leaders condoled with the victims' families and called on Kenyans to unite against terrorism.