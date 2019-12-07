Nigeria: Sowore - Security Agents Who Stormed Abuja Court Must Be Arrested, Tried - Human Rights Commission

Omoyele Sowore was rearrested in court by agents from the Department of State Security (DSS) the day after he was released on court order.

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Barr. Tony Ojukwu, has called for the arrest of law enforcement officers who forcefully went into the courtroom to re-arrest the Publisher of SaharaReporters and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, he insisted that all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday must be tried for contempt in the court.

"This should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement agents that they must obey the law in carrying out their law enforcement duties, hence they must enforce the law within the law," he said.

Ojukwu reiterated the need for security agents to understand that to qualify as law enforcement agents, they must first of all be law-abiding and not be above the law.

He said that as officials who get paid with tax payers' money, there was no room for impunity and utter disregard for the constitution.

"Our democracy is founded on the principle of separation of powers and all citizens including law enforcement officials must understand the implications of that and are enjoined to respect the law and the constitution in the enforcement of the law," he said.