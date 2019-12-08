Zimbabwe: Cricket Star Raza Turns to Music

HE is already one of Zimbabwe's most talented cricketers, featuring regularly for the national cricket team as well as various T20 cricket franchises around the world, but Sikandar Raza appears to have another hidden talent.

Just like the trailblazing former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga, who excelled both in music and cricket, Raza also likes to unwind through music when he's not on the cricket field.

The 33 year-old Pakistan-born cricketer is set to show off his music skills when he features in a video collaboration with Zimbabwean dancehall sensation Enzo Ishall, which he said would be released today.

"A day when arts meets sports," Raza told his fans on Twitter on Friday.

"My collaboration with Enzo Ishall, "the Stallion" has been on the cards for a while and @KoshaManagement made it possible. Video dropping this Sunday," Raza said.

Raza and Ishall were seen together at Harare Sports Club last week before heading off to the studio, where they worked together for a single.

With the appearance in Ishall's upcoming video Raza will be joining a long list of former and current international cricketers such as Olonga, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee and Shane Watson, all of who also love music.

Raza will, however, not be in the country when the video is released. He left the country yesterday for the first edition of the Qatar T10 Cricket League, which starts today, running until December 16.

The Chevrons star was also recently part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League in the UAE. Raza will play for the Heat Stormers in the Qatar T10 league, which will feature a host of international stars such as South African batsman Hashim Amla, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Pakistani player Mohammad Hafeez.