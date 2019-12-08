Zimbabwe: Activists Pile Pressure Over Gukurahundi

8 December 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Nqobani Ndlovu

A BULAWAYO-based pressure group Ibhetshu LikaZulu has called on the government to go a step further in addressing the Gukurahundi issue and account for victims that were abducted and never seen again.

The government has offered to facilitate exhumations and reburials of Gukurahundi victims as part of measures to address the 1980's mass killings.

This followed a meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa had with Matabeleland civic groups and clergy under the banner Matabeleland Collective held at the State House in Bulawayo early this year.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said the pressure group is organising Unity Day activities to remember Gukurahundi victims, adding their main call is for the accounting for those that were kidnapped.

"We are busy preparing for the end of the Matabeleland Genocide, which we will hold on Unity Day," Fuzwayo said.

The country commemorates Unity Day on December 22 to celebrate the signing of a Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu that marked the end of Gukurahundi, resulting in the formation of Zanu PF.

"We will have a peace march from the city centre to Stanley Square in Makokoba where activities such as testimonials from victims will be held," he said.

"While we appreciate what government has done to try and address the issue, however, there is silence on those that were abducted.

"No one is speaking to that; we want to amplify our voice on those who were abducted so that they are also accounted for."

Police have recently not been sanctioning street marches, particularly those organised by the opposition MDC citing many excuses such as fears that the opposition and other anti-government groups will hijack the proceedings.

The government once initiated a probe into the Gukurahundi massacres but the findings of the investigation by the Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry were never made public.

There have been calls for Mnangagwa to ensure the release of the report in the spirit of promoting national healing,and to commit himself to compensating the victims' families and survivors.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.