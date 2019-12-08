Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Threatens to 'Deal' With Doctors

8 December 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Desmond Chingarande

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday threatened to "deal" with striking doctors, claiming they were being paid by unknown organisations to continue with their job boycott.

Doctors at government hospitals have been on strike since September demanding salaries pegged in United States dollars and improved working conditions.

Mnangagwa told a Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators (Ziliwaco) meeting in Harare that doctors had spurned all government efforts to improve their salaries.

He said he now had intelligence that the ring leaders of the crippling strike were being paid.

"We were told by our security agents that there are some people, who are being paid to strike, but the rest were just following," he said.

"We saw the church bishops together with my vice presidents and we gave them a 48 hour moratorium to come back to work without any questions but only 46 doctors heeded the call."

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba last week accused human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart of facilitating payments for the striking doctors.

The allegations were first made by people running ghost accounts on Twitter who often target government critics on social media.Coltart has since dismissed the allegations as baseless

Mnangagwa said some doctors that he met last week also told them they were influenced by Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leaders to go on strike.

"Two days ago we met some of the doctors they told us that they were influenced by others to go on strike and they told me that they have discovered that they were being used by their colleagues who were getting the money to go on strike but we will deal with them soon," he said.

State media last week said some doctors claimed the ZDHA had been "captured" by foreign organisations.

The doctors now fear the allegations could be used as an excuse to launch a clampdown against them.

In September when the doctors went on strike, ZDHA acting president Peter Magombeyi was abducted by suspected state security agents.

In the past, Mnangagwa has threatened to deal with doctors and lawyers that assist activists during anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, Ziliwaco leader Pupurai Togarepi urged Mnangagwa to fire all civil servants that do not want to work with Zanu PF.

The Zanu PF youth league boss said Mnangagwa must work with those who believe in his vision and must dismiss those against the party's vision.

Mnangagwa, however, seemed to be brushing aside Togarepi's suggestion, saying he would work with everyone he inherited from the late Robert Mugabe.

"If you arrived at home and found several dogs some of which are not yours just take them and go hunting because no one knows whose owners they are," he said.

"We will continue to use them because they are at my home."

Some Zanu PF provincial structures want the ruling party conference set for Goromonzi next week to adopt a policy that will force civil servants to show loyalty to Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.