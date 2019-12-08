Zimbabwe: Prophet Bushiri 'Anoints' Samaita

8 December 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Style Reporter

Businessman-cum-musician Brian Samaita says he is contemplating taking a step in faith and quit music in order to serve the Lord.

Samaita, who is riding high following the release of his latest offering Ndafunga Dembo, told Standard Style that the only time he would be "close" to music would be when he sings inspirational songs with positive messages.

He said serving the Lord was the best thing he would like to do with his time, resources and rest of his life.

An engineer by profession, Samaita poured his heart out on how he found Jesus Christ courtesy of the Enlightened Christian Gathering founder South Africa-based Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

"I have been a born-again Christian over the years, but I am just fulfilling and working for God," Samaita said.

"I owe everything to Major 1 [Bushiri].

"He changed me from being an ordinary Samaita to someone who lives in Godly fear."

Samaita says he flies to South Africa every fortnight to attend church services at the Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria.

"Major 1 anointed me and I make sure I serve the Lord by attending sermons by the man of God in South Africa," Samaita said.

"I believe I am almost there and I will quit music for the ministry."

With six secular albums under his belt, the businessman-cum-musician said it was high time he released a gospel album.

"I am planning to release an album where I will work with fellow gospel musicians. I want to thank God for the transformation and a gospel album will be one way of doing it," he said.

Samaita said apart from his music, there had been some transformation in his business from the day he received Jesus.

"The way I run my business has changed since the time I was introduced to the Lord by Prophet Bushiri," he said.

