Nigeria: Adeduntan - Promoting Ethics Key to Sustainability of Institutions

8 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has said promoting ethics is critical not just to the reputation of the bank, but also the sustainability of financial institutions in the country.

Adeduntan expressed the view at the award night ethics challenge of CFA Society, saying the need to improve youth orientation and adherence to business ethics while fostering healthy competition and improving standard of education could not be over-emphasised.

He said CFA's commitment to promote the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in business, for the ultimate benefit of society, aligns with the bank's corporate responsibility and sustainability intent to promote high level of professionalism and ethical practice in investment research.

He added that through the competition, the future of the country and the world would be shaped through the concerted contributions of the youths.

Meanwhile, at the end of the competition, Obafemi Awolowo University emerged the 2019 winner of the ethics challenge, while the first runner up was University of Lagos and the second runner-up was Covenant University.

The CFA curriculum is three levels of examinations and the only subject that is tested three times in every level is ethics. The competition embodies the mission of CFA institute to promote the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in the investment industry.

He said the CFA commitment "to promote the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in business, for the ultimate benefit of society, aligns with FirstBank's corporate responsibility and sustainability intent to promote high level of professionalism and ethical practice in investment research.

They provide various platforms for networking and professional development of investment professionals through several knowledge-sharing sessions, seminars, and conferences.

"This constant convergence of ethics-minded persons is functional for sharing developmental insight. I commend the CFA Society Nigeria for consistently convening the Universities Ethics Challenge since inception and for their continuous effort in building a professional culture that is characterised by adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct.

"Two years ago, our Bank made a commitment to partner with CFA Nigeria Society for a number of years at a stretch, as we believe that a committed, well-funded and well implemented partnership will enhance our goals as a responsible corporate citizen focusing on promoting professional excellence, capacity building and inclusive growth of Nigerians.

"This partnership is also hinged on our commitment to supporting youth development and the drive for sustainable nation building," the managing director said.

