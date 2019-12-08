Angola: Luanda Hospitals Need 290 Units of Blood Daily

Luanda — Luanda province has a need for 290 blood units of 450 ml of blood daily, said Friday in Luanda, the director-general of the National Blood Institute, Deodete Machado, on Friday.

However, to meet the demand, only 80 units are collected daily, conditioning the fulfillment of requests received from hospitals in the capital city.

According to the official, who was speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the First National Hemotherapy Forum, the institution continues to have difficulties in acquiring blood and donors are mostly relatives of patients, with a percentage of 82.

The institute has 14,000 donors, but is still insufficient to meet demand.The National Blood Institute (INS) serves the Pediatric, Américo Boavida and Cancer Institute.

The most need blood group is (O-). Worldwide only about 20 percent of the population has negative blood.

Given the reduced capacity, the institution has sought to prioritize the care of women, children, cancer patients, patients involved in traffic accidents and undergoing heart surgery, sickle cell anemia.