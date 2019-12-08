Tanzanian Dollar Millionaire Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

Dar es Salaam — One of Tanzania's dollar millionaires and chairman for Infotech Investment Group, Ali Mufuruki, is no more.

Mr Mufuruki, who founded CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) and Africa Leadership Initiative (ALI) East Africa died on Saturday night at Montnigside Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, the CEOrt chairman, Mr Sanjay Rughani confirmed on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

"Dear board members: This is news I would never have wanted to break to you but our dear friend Ali Mufuruki passed on last night at Morningside Hospital, Johannesburg in South Africa... .," Mr Rughani said in his message to members of the CEOrt.

He said Mr Mufuruki fell ill while in Dar es Salaam and was rushed to The Aga Khan Hospital where he was shortly evacuated to South Africa on Saturday in the afternoon.

A businessman and author, Mr Mufuruki was until recently the board chairman for Vodacom Tanzania and Wananchi Group Holdings. He also served as a trustee of the Mandela Institute for Development Studies and a co-author of the book: "Tanzania's Industrialisation Journey, 2016-2056". This story is still developing