South Africa: Botswana National in Dock After Allegedly Trying to Sell Live Cheetah, Lion Bones

8 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A Botswana national is expected in the dock of the Kuruman Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape on Monday after he allegedly attempted to sell a live cheetah, as well as lion bones.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi in a statement said the 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday for illegal activities involving protected species.

"[This] following a disruptive operation after information surfaced that the suspect intends to sell a live cheetah and lion bones to a potential buyer in South Africa," Mnisi said.

"[A] transaction was arranged with the suspect and he was found in possession of [a] live cheetah and lion bones when confronted by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime [unit], Kuruman Stock Theft, and Kuruman Highway Patrol."

The estimated value of the cheetah and the lion bones is R400 000, according to Mnisi.

"The cheetah received medical attention and will be kept at a sanctuary for rehabilitation."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Botswana
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.